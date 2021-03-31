BIG PINE KEY — Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Stock Island man on Sunday, March 21, after allegedly finding nearly 5 ounces of cocaine in the engine compartment of sport utility vehicle he was driving, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Andrew Hernandez was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine.
Deputy Alex Fierro stopped a southbound Cadillac SUV on U.S. 1 near mile marker 32 for an obstructed license plate at approximately 7:15 p.m. The driver who was identified as Hernandez, appeared very nervous, reports say. Other deputies and K9 Coral responded and the dog alerted to drugs in the SUV, reports say.
Deputies found 4.8 ounces of cocaine in plastic bags under the air filter box in the engine compartment, reports say. Hernandez stated all the cocaine was his, reports say.
Hernandez was taken to jail. A male adult passenger was not charged in the incident.