BIG PINE KEY — A 41-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday, March 27, following a traffic stop that allegedly resulted in a large amount of heroin and other drugs being found.
Jerome Sanders was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest without violence, tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Juan Martin-Reyes observed a Chevrolet sport-utility-vehicle traveling 76 mph in a 35 mph Key deer zone at approximately 8:15 p.m. Martin-Reyes attempted to pull over the SUV, but it did not stop. Martin-Reyes reported seeing baggies of suspected narcotics being thrown from the vehicle as it slowed to 16 mph. The SUV eventually stopped at mile marker 32.
The driver, later identified as Sanders, was the only occupant. Sanders kept moving his hands underneath his hoodie as if hiding something. Martin-Reyes ordered him to keep his hands up. Deputy Jonathan Lane arrived and Sanders initially resisting being placed in handcuffs, reports say. He also refused to identify himself.
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent also arrived as backup. Multiple plastic baggies were found where Martin-Reyes observed them being thrown from the SUV.
In total, the following was found: 19 grams of heroin, 2.1 ounces of methamphetamine and 9.5 grams of cocaine.
Sanders was taken to jail.