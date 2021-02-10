SUMMERLAND KEY — A motorist died Tuesday, Feb. 2, after his box truck collided with a tractor-trailer backing out on U.S. 1.
The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the name of the driver who died but described the person as a 65-year-old from Homestead.
A tractor-trailer carrying concrete was stopped facing eastbound on Henry Street at mile marker 24 in the westbound lane, just east of U.S. 1. The tractor-trailer driver was attempting to deliver concrete blocks at a residence on Henry Street.
The driver was advised he couldn’t make the delivery until morning, so he started backing up in a westerly direction, causing the back of tractor-trailer to enter the northbound lanes of U.S. 1. The box truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 and the trailer’s right rear side collided with the box truck’s front, according to FHP.