BIG PINE KEY — No injuries were reported after two trailers at Castaways RV Park, 70 Father Tony Way, caught fire early Tuesday, Jan. 5.
A small, uninhabited trailer caught fire. It was fully involved when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at approximately 12:37 a.m.
That fire spread to an adjacent trailer. The second trailer was occupied but was safely evacuated.
Monroe County Fire Rescue stations 13, 11 and 10 responded and extinguished the blazes.
Monroe County fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.