SUGARLOAF KEY — The Monroe Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 11 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the 17000 block of Oleander Lane.
No injuries were reported as a man and woman inside were able to escape.
The man told Deputy Anthony Buscemi there was a fire on the back deck, but by the time he responded with a fire extinguisher the fire had grown much stronger.
Sugarloaf Boulevard and Oleander Lane were temporarily closed as Monroe County Fire Rescue crews battled the blaze.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the fire.