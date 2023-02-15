Boat

Hurricane Island Outward Bound School participants navigate the waters of the backcountry.

 Contributed

BIG PINE KEY — Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, a nonprofit organization that focuses on experiential learning through outdoor expeditions, recently returned to its Florida base camp on Big Pine Key to run its winter and spring sailing programs.

From November to March, HIOBS offers six- to nine-day sailing programs in the Keys for adults and veterans as well as high school and college gap year and semester courses elsewhere that include whitewater rafting, canyoneering, kayaking and surfing. On the local sailing courses, a 30-foot open sailboat becomes both home and classroom for participants. Students build connections with their crew and are taught skills such as chart and compass navigation, small boat seamanship, weather observation and anchoring.