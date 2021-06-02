KEY WEST — As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Justin Tyler Calhoun, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery and was sentenced last Thursday to life in prison.
Calhoun, who is male but identifies as a woman, had been facing the death penalty in the violent 2017 killing of his boyfriend Mark Brann, then 67 and owner of A&M Rentals in Key West.
A grand jury indicted Calhoun, formerly of Tampa, with first-degree murder. Calhoun stabbed Brann in both eyes with a pen, jammed a piece of wood down his throat and beat him before fleeing with more than $10,000 in cash, an ounce of cocaine and more than 100 painkillers prescribed to Brann, according to prosecutor Christine Poist.
Calhoun initially and unsuccessfully argued he was defending himself from Brann. The pair got into an argument after Calhoun questioned Brann about being a cannibal, Calhoun told police after his arrest. However, prosecutor Val Winter said there was never any corroboration of that statement.
Brann picked up a gun that was on the bed and fired a shot during a struggle over the weapon, according to a Key West Police arrest report. Calhoun grabbed the gun and attempted to shoot Brann, but the gun jammed. Calhoun then grabbed a pen and stabbed Brann in both eyes, the arrest report stated.
Brann was on the floor yelling for help when Calhoun stuffed a piece of wood from a dresser broken during the fight into Brann's mouth, stood up and stomped on it. Calhoun then beat Brann on his head and throat with a drawer from the dresser, the report stated.
During the altercation, Brann’s roommate attempted to enter the room, but Calhoun locked the door, grabbed a backpack, wallet and a dress, and fled naked out of a window, the report stated.
Police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and Calhoun was arrested without incident after evading police for several hours by jumping fences and climbing on rooftops, according to the report.
Calhoun, who worked as a stripper in Tampa before living on the streets of Key West, was found hiding naked on a roof at 2919 Fogarty Ave.
Police also found the backpack with the pills and cocaine on a roof of a neighboring home and $10,000 in another yard, Poist said.
During an interview, Calhoun admitted the violence went beyond self-defense, but he said he was angry at Brann for picking up the gun, according to police.