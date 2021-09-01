RAMROD KEY — A large boat owned by Jack Warner, dubbed “Capt. Jack’s Hangout,” that is anchored off Picnic Island has become a subject of controversy for some Lower Keys residents. Adorning the vessel are a large number of flags, many of which are political in nature, which charter Capt. Brian Branigan said has been off-putting to customers.
“I have lost work, or been forced to go elsewhere, due to Jack’s antics,” said Branigan, owner of Keys Boat Tours on Big Pine Key. “I am a top guide in the area and several of my clients have been offended by Jack’s flags and party house. So, yes, I have something to say on the matter.”
To Branigan, the Keys are an area that should be kept insular from national politics and be for everyone to enjoy a natural escape.
“The Keys are a respite from doom and gloom. He should know that better than anyone,” Branigan wrote in an email.
Warner said he has a few flags supporting former President Donald J. Trump, along with American flags and firemen’s flags and one that directs an expletive toward President Joe Biden. Branigan said he recently attempted to call Warner to speak with him diplomatically and ask him to “leave politics on the mainland.” But the two were not able to reach common ground. Warner, who said he had not met Branigan before, characterized the conversation as “rude.”
Branigan, however, described his relationship with Warner as generally “friendly” and said he had donated money to a gofundme campaign a few years ago set up by other boat captains to help Warner purchase solar panels to provide power to his large boat, where he resides. Branigan said he would not have made those donations had those flags been up at the time. Warner insists the flags were up at the time of the funding campaign.
Another local charter captain, who asked to remain anonymous, had similar concerns. The captain said he is not very political personally, but the flags have created problems for customers he brings out to Picnic Island, which is a popular hangout for boaters. He said most customers who see the flags are offended by them. He said he stopped going to Picnic Island during the Trump presidency and even since Trump left office takes customers there less frequently.
“As a charter captain, you don’t want to bring people where they’re uncomfortable,” the captain said. “It’s just the divisive nature of the whole thing.”
At the same time, the captain described Warner as a good man and a friend who has helped him in times of need. He also said he had helped to promote and donate to the campaign to buy Warner’s solar panels.
“Jack is good people. He’s helped me immensely and I’ve helped him,” he said.
Warner said that “99.9%” of the feedback he gets on the flags is positive, and many visitors ask to take photos with the flags. He said only Branigan and a 10-year-old boy have expressed negative feedback.
Picnic Island is owned by Spottswood Companies, headed by the Key West’s Robert Spottswood. Spottswood said his family acquired the island (he said he used to call it Sand Island) in the 1950s, along with two adjacent islands and some land on the nearby keys. Spottswood said the island next to Picnic was a large bird rookery prior to Hurricane Irma. The birds left after the storm, but have begun to nest on Picnic Island.
Before the storm, Spottswood said he was in talks to transfer the island to the state or a preservation group, and added that those talks have begun again now that the birds have made a comeback.
Spottswood said he was not aware of the issue of the island being used for partying until it was brought to his attention by Branigan. He added that he doesn’t believe he can do much about political signage on a boat anchored offshore.