KEY WEST — Carl Hiaasen, author of popular Florida-based novels and a former columnist and reporter for the Miami Herald, has long been known for satirizing the bizarre political and financial landscape that characterizes South Florida.
He retired his column in March to focus more on writing books, as well as criticizing the destruction of Florida’s unparalleled natural beauty. On Thursday, Jan. 20, Florida Keys Last Stand, a volunteer group that advocates for preservation and natural conservation in the Keys, held its annual meeting, via Zoom due to the omicron surge.
Last Stand has been focused on working with city and county commissions to promote responsible land development, support regulation of cruise ships in Key West and keep Wisteria Island as a natural place.
Hiaasen served as a guest speaker and, in an unusual format, was interviewed by his longtime friend and fishing partner, Big Pine Key dentist Charles Troxel, a member of Last Stand.
To begin, they joked about how much Hiaasen detests being interviewed.
“I think I’ve heard you say it’s right up there with a prostate exam,” Troxel quipped to Hiaasen.
The two went on to discuss the often shaky relationship that Florida politicians have with the state’s unique environment, and the fanciful pandering that Hiaasen constantly sees on campaign trails that includes promises of environmental protections. Promises that are seldom kept.
“I think I can remember being pissed off since I was about 6 years old,” Hiaasen said.
The author grew up in the city of Plantation in Broward County that even today is experiencing rapid population growth and development. It was already starting when Hiaasen was a child, he said. He recalls when he was younger there were cow pastures and potato fields around town, but as the “vast engine of greed” began to churn, massive fields of concrete suburbs took their place.
“When I was a kid I saw it, and then every time I came home from college, it would be much worse, and by that time, I understood politically what’s happening. It was just, the wheels were getting greased and the whole political machine was designed to enable the plundering of Florida, the exploiting of the beauty of Florida and the natural resources.”
It’s still the case today, Hiaasen said. The only difference now is politicians at least make an attempt to seem like they care about the environment. The Everglades have become an “apple pie” political issue to which even the staunchest of business-minded conservatives must pay heed.
“I always love it during the presidential primaries, when these boneheads come down. They have an obligatory trip to Everglades National Park, and they go out on the boardwalk and pretend they’re mesmerized by alligators, and it’s a photo-op,” Hiaasen said.
Take Gov. Ron DeSantis (for whom Hiaasen has a number of profane names), for example, who campaigned heavily on Everglades restoration. Hiaasen said nearly anyone could look like an environmentalist following former governor Rick Scott.
“General Sherman would look like an environmentalist compared to Rick Scott,” he said.
Despite being a protected area, there are still applications to drill exploratory oil wells in the Everglades watershed, including Big Cypress National Preserve. WUSF reported in November that the nearest drilling projects to the most recent proposed site were dry holes and no exploratory drilling had been done there in 40 years.
“It’s just a bunch of lobbyist oil companies that are pushing this,” Hiaasen said.
But it’s not just the Tallahassee politicians and oil lobbyists that Hiaasen has a problem with. His first novel, “Tourist Season,” which came out in 1986, was about a deranged newspaper columnist who forms a terrorist group with the goal of committing crimes heinous enough to scare away visitors and thereby keep the destructive tourism industry from ruining Florida further.
So what was the inspiration for such a plot?
“It was a fantasy of mine,” Hiaasen said. “To scare people away from Florida. Even when I was a kid, the net population was going up by 1,000 a day, which is appalling. There’s no nation that would allow that kind of unchecked stampede of resource-users. I always had a fantasy of moving vans bumper-to-bumper northbound on I-95. And that should be every Floridian’s wet dream, by the way.”
Hiaasen describes writing as a socially-acceptable way to get out his frustrations. He loves to write and make people laugh, and said he’s been lucky to have readers who “laugh for the right reasons.”
But he would probably be writing even if the books were not best-sellers.
“I think I have to,” Hiaasen said. “The alternative is to go down the monkey-wrenching road, and I’m too old to start blowing up bulldozers.”
What would it take to scare people out of coming to Florida? One strategy that Hiaasen has employed in looking for inspiration is to simply check the local news headlines in Florida, which he calls a “target-rich” landscape for a writer.
Hiaasen said there’s been an ongoing problem at swim-with-dolphin attractions in Florida in which the marine mammals take a “strong liking” to their human visitors, to the point that it’s caused injury. This is taken to an extreme degree in the ending of Hiaasen’s 1991 novel “Native Tongue,” when one of the characters is thrown into a tank and, as Hiaasen puts it, “sodomized to death” by a bottlenose dolphin.
“I wrote a column about it because, if this doesn’t scare people out of Florida … I mean, my God, run for the hills! But it still didn’t work,” he said.
Hiaasen said he’s followed the “appalling” fight over cruise ships currently playing out between the city of Key West and lawmakers in Tallahassee.
“The only ‘steal’ in Florida was the voters of Key West,” Hiaseen said.
Hiaasen, who used to have a home on Lower Matecumbe Key in Islamorada, said he’s visited Key West several times in the last year, and everyone he talks to was amazed by how quickly the water and reefs cleaned up when large ships stopped coming into the pier.
Key West’s cruise ship schedule is still not back to pre-pandemic levels, and the author said it’s “ironic” that COVID is the only thing that has prevented that from happening. It’s another example, similar to the oil lobbying, of business interests taking priority over everything else to Tallahassee lawmakers.
Lobbying in return for campaign donations is, to Hiaasen, “the simplest form of legal bribery.”
The real culprit in Florida’s degradation, though, is not Big Oil, Big Sugar or cruise ships, Hiaasen said. It’s unchecked development.
“The concrete mass that’s grown from both coasts in and all the water from those cities, the counties and municipalities. All of that pumps huge amounts of crappy water out and runoff and rain water,” he said.
The conversation was admittedly cynical, with Hiaasen at one point saying, “Basically, there’s no hope.” Amidst the constant barrage of negative news about the environment, Troxel asked Hiaasen what positive note could he end on. His answer was young people seem to have an innate connection to nature. Letters he gets from young readers of his children’s books are what keep him going.
“They are connected, and they believe that this is a battle worth fighting for,” he said. “Maybe one out of 10 will make it through their MBA where they’re still idealistic, but one out of 10 is better than nothing.”
Young people seem to have more motivation to save the planet than people of his generation, Hiaasen said, and are more active in efforts to do so.
“We do admit they couldn’t possibly screw things up worse than our generation. They couldn’t possibly sell out worse than our generation sold out. I mean, so that keeps me going — the kids and young people are just phenomenal.”