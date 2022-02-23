BIG PINE KEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting a public meeting to answer questions about the Big Pine Key Hydrologic Restoration Project from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Nature Center, 30587 Overseas Highway.
The meeting will be outside on the porch deck to maintain safe social distancing and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The USFWS National Coastal Wetlands Grants Program awarded Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission funds to restore the natural hydrology of the central slough in the interior of Big Pine Key, the largest freshwater wetland in the Lower Keys.
The project will remove six small roads and build water control structures; two under Key Deer Boulevard and two under Watson Boulevard. Removing the roads will restore lateral freshwater flow within the slough, and the water control structures will allow natural water flow outside the roadways, manage water for the benefit of wildlife habitat and release saltwater following hurricane storm surges to minimize local flooding to the area.
Decades ago, as the island was developed, elevated roadways were built that bisected the wetland, cutting off natural water flow and impounding wetlands, which left them susceptible to hyper-saline conditions following hurricane storm surges. Elevated salt levels have altered and degraded this freshwater wetland that serves as home to wildlife, fish and plants, including many threatened and endangered species.