BIG PINE KEY — Monroe County is bringing a pavement preservation program initiated last year to local roads this week.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Pavement Technology Inc. will begin treating roads that were resurfaced in 2016 as part of the Cudjoe Wastewater Improvement Project. The project should take three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting. This treatment is intended to extend the life of the pavement up to eight years. The project will not take place on U.S. 1 and will not affect traffic along the highway.
During the treatment period, the road will not be accessible to traffic for approximately 30 minutes. Access for emergency vehicles will remain available and the contractor will work to minimize inconvenience to residents, according to county officials. The contractor will also place signs the day before in the neighborhoods scheduled to be treated.
The process involves applying a liquid rejuvenator to roads early in the pavement lifecycle to minimize more costly repairs later such as milling and resurfacing. The rejuvenator is sprayed on the road and allowed to full penetrate the asphalt before a light coating of manufactured sand is placed over it to provide short term friction and act as a blotting agent. The following day all treated roads are swept with a vacuum sweeper to remove the sand. The product is environmentally safe and is applied in such a way as to create no runoff into the ocean.
Last April, the crew treated 55 miles of county-maintained roads from Lower Sugarloaf to Little Torch Key that were resurfaced as part of the Cudjoe Regional Wastewater Project, and in December, the crew also treated 7 miles of county-maintained roads in Key Largo.