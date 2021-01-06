KEY WEST — Police arrested at least a half-dozen people last Thursday night for violating Key West’s New Year’s Eve curfew, including restaurateur Joe Walsh.
Walsh has been a vocal opponent of several city COVID-19 restrictions.
Walsh and the others were cited with a misdemeanor count of violating an emergency management directive.
Walsh sent Key West City Manager Greg Veliz an email Thursday stating he was not going to close, Veliz said.
“He said it was not a real law,” Veliz said.
Walsh’s bar and restaurant, Fogarty’s, was the only business that did not comply with the curfew, which required non-essential businesses to close at 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 3.
Veliz spoke with Walsh in front of his business on New Year’s Eve, telling him he needed to close and did not have to be arrested.
In addition to Fogarty’s being forced to shut down, a small protest broke out on Duval Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tourists told Veliz that they didn’t have to abide by the curfew.
“I had people telling me they come to Key West because there is no rules. That is the problem,” Veliz said. The street was cleared by 11:10 p.m., Veliz said.
Walsh’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 14. He said he plans to plead not guilty.