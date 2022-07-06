LOWER KEYS — Monroe County Fire Rescue responded to a shark bite patient last Wednesday afternoon on Summerland Key, Monroe County officials said Friday.
The victim jumped off a boat and surfaced with a leg injury. There was a large laceration on the patient’s leg.
Those aboard the boat applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent more bleeding, according to Monroe County spokesman Kristen Livengood.
Monroe County Fire Rescue was staged at a Summerland Key restaurant with water access and transported the patient to the Summerland Key airport to be transferred via Trauma Star to Miami for additional care, according to Livengood.
In flight, the patient received a blood transfusion. In May 2019, Trauma Star helicopters implemented the ability to provide whole blood transfusions onboard, helping in critical moments. Trauma Star is the only air ambulance service in Monroe County.
The Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark based on the laceration, according to Livengood.
This is the second shark bite case in recent months.
A 56-year-old man suffered an 8-inch laceration from a shark bite while hanging out at the popular raft-up spot off Windley Key in Islamorada on Easter Sunday. The shark clamped down on the bather during the afternoon.