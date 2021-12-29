KEY WEST — Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay defended the actions of two deputies who were arrested last week for brawling with Navy sailors, and the sheriff is calling for the charges against the officers to be dropped.
Ramsay removed the two deputies from their current status of being on unpaid leave, and they were placed back on patrol effective Friday, Dec. 24, the sheriff said.
Two off-duty deputies were arrested by Key West Police early Saturday, Dec. 18, following a fight with U.S. Navy sailors on Duval Street that resulted in one sailor being punched in the face and airlifted to a Miami hospital.
Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, were both charged with disorderly conduct. Pike faces an additional charge of battery.
The three sailors — who are with a Virginia-based squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West — were also charged with disorderly conduct.
Ramsay said that after reviewing a cellphone video of the fight and reviewing the statements of a handful of witnesses that Curry was not involved in the fight and Pike was the victim. The cellphone video was also sent to a Tampa news station, which aired the footage.
“He (Pike) had the right to defend himself,” Ramsay said.
One of the three sailors was also not involved and should not been charged, Ramsay said.
While Ramsay argued the two deputies should not be charged criminally, they are still subject to an internal affairs investigation to determine if they violated any code of conduct, the sheriff said.
The sheriff met with deputies on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and told them they will be back on patrol Friday, Ramsay said.
The public information officer for the base where the sailors are currently stationed in Virginia, Lt. Cmdr. Amber Lewis, said the incident is currently under investigation by local authorities.
“The Navy has high standards and expectations of all its sailors, takes allegations of criminal activity very seriously, and gives full cooperation to all appropriate investigative and law enforcement authorities whenever they occur,” she stated. “We cannot comment on any possible disciplinary actions while the investigation is ongoing.”
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class James Black was still hospitalized as of last Thursday. The two other sailors, Angel Low and Jose Bejar Jr., returned to Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, she said.
A Key West police officer was arresting another person on an unrelated charge when he heard a commotion and men challenging each other to a fight, according to a Key West police report. He looked over and saw several men engaged in a fight, the report stated.
“This event happened very fast and escalated as I walked towards the disturbance,” the officer wrote. He could not immediately ascertain who the primary aggressor was, he wrote.
The officer saw Bejar, Black and Pike pushing and grabbing at each other, he wrote. The video shows Black approaching and attempting to tussle with Pike, and Pike punching Black so hard it can be heard on the cellphone video being recorded across the street. Black was knocked out and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
The officer wrote in the report that Pike “struck with malice, instead of separating and allowing officers on scene to take control of the conflict,” the police report stated. The officer noted blood coming from the back of Black’s head, which is why Black was flown to a Miami hospital for medical treatment.
However, Ramsay claims the officer only defended himself and Black was the aggressor.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office is investigating the case and has yet to decide who will be charged and what the charges are, State Attorney Dennis Ward Friday.
Prosecutors are reading police reports and witness statements and plan to interview witnesses, Ward said.