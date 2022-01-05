BIG PINE KEY — State and federal wildlife managers are about to embark on one of the biggest land-based ecosystem restoration projects in Florida Keys history and it will be in the heart of the national wildlife refuges.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plan to reconstruct the freshwater wetland on Big Pine Key in order to restore natural water flows that native plants, animals and fish depend on.
The central slough area in the island’s interior is the largest freshwater wetland in the Lower Keys. Decades ago, as the island was developed, elevated roadways bisected the wetland, cutting off natural water flow and impounding portions of the slough, leaving them susceptible to hypersaline conditions that follow storm surges, according to Steven Gornak, who is managing the project for the FWC.
Elevated salt levels have altered and degraded this historically freshwater wetland that is home to wildlife, fish and plants, including many threatened and endangered species, according to Gornak.
The project consists of removing six abandoned roads and constructing four water control structures. The removal of the roads will restore lateral freshwater flow within the slough.
Water control structures will allow natural water flow outside the Key Deer Boulevard and Watson Road physical boundaries and also allow for strategic water releases of saltwater following hurricane storm surges. Saltwater lingering after hurricanes has been a major problem for the native habitat and the animals that depend on it, Gornak said.
The goal of the project is restore more than a 100 acres of freshwater habitat and more than 40 acres of mangrove forest. The project will also protect the subterranean freshwater lens and provide flood protection for local residents and build resilience against sea-level rise, according to Gornak.
“These are engineered plans that take into account sea-level rise and other factors,” Gornak said.
The nearly $1 million project has received $700,000 from the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program, the same program that funded Monroe County’s canal cleanup program after Hurricane Irma.
The project is also receiving in-kind services and monitoring from the Monroe County government, which is doing surveying work, and private conservation groups such as Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, the Florida Keys Guides Association and the Lower Keys Guides Association.
FWC and Fish and Wildlife Service have been planning the project since 2018, and Gornak hopes construction will start this spring. The project is currently in the design and permitting phase. The two agencies also plan to host a workshop to solicit public input, but a date for meeting has yet to be set, Gornack said.
The project was first recommended by Big Pine Key resident Chris Bergh, The Nature Conservancy’s director of conservation for South Florida.
“There is great habitat there, but it cold be better with this restoration project,” Bergh said. “This is the right place and right time to get it done.”