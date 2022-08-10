parrot theft

A 40-year-old Summerland man was arrested in the theft of this eclectus parrot named Piper.

LOWER KEYS — A 40-year-old Summerland Key man was arrested last week for the theft of his roommate’s eclectus parrot named Piper, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin David Peters was charged with grand theft and animal cruelty, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.