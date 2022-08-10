LOWER KEYS — A 40-year-old Summerland Key man was arrested last week for the theft of his roommate’s eclectus parrot named Piper, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin David Peters was charged with grand theft and animal cruelty, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The case began on June 14, when a 37-year-old woman stated she believed her roommate — Peters, also known as “Redbeard” on Summerland Key — stole her $1,800 parrot. The victim said she had repeatedly instructed Peters to leave the bird alone and that Peters did not have permission to take the bird out of its cage and leave the residence.
The day before, a witness reported seeing a man later identified as Peters at a bus stop near his business. The witness looked at the bus station again sometime later and Peters was no longer there, but there was a red parrot on the bench.
The witness took possession of the parrot, called the sheriff’s office and made attempts to locate the owner. Witnesses at a nearby restaurant and gas station also reported seeing a man, later identified as Peters, with the same red parrot.
Both witnesses stated the bird appeared to be stressed and agitated. Security camera footage showed that Peters was at those locations.
The bird was returned to its owner and taken to the veterinarian. The bird suffered multiple broken bones, a dislocated hip, blunt force trauma to one side of its body and other injuries, Linhardt said.
Peters was taken to jail and was being held on $30,000 bond.