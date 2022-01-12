KEY WEST — Key West Police have obtained warrants for two men suspected of igniting a Christmas tree at the Southernmost Point, defacing the landmark buoy.
The incident led to worldwide coverage of the vandalism.
The suspects have been identified as David B. Perkins Jr., 21, of Leesburg, and Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, of Henrietta, Texas, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Both face felony charges of criminal mischief with damages over $1,000.
The suspects have made arrangements to turn themselves in to law enforcement authorities, Crean said in a news release.
“Our road patrol went out and scoured the city," Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said Thursday morning on US1 Radio. "... They were able to find the bar those two gentlemen were drinking at the day before they lit the fire. They were able to get video footage of them and confirm that was who they were at one of our random bars in Key West.”
Further investigation led police to contacting family members, who in turn led authorities to the suspects.
“It was just a great job by the road patrol, the detectives, just everyone involved,” Bradenburg said. “We’re going to have a rapid conclusion to this fire.”
At about 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Key West Police and Key West Fire and Rescue were called to a reported fire at the Southernmost Point buoy, at the corner of South and Whitehead streets. They arrived to find the charred embers of the Christmas tree. The fire left a burned patch on the buoy that was about 3 feet wide and 7 feet tall.
The suspects’ actions were captured on multiple cameras. Footage, some of which quickly spread on social media, showed one man dragging the tree to the location. They hid when a car drove by, then took several pictures with their cellphones of each other in front of the tree and buoy.
Then, while one man checked the surroundings, the other lit the tree and a fire raged. One man took one last photo of the blazing tree before the pair ran out of camera range.
The cost of the damage to the historic buoy is estimated to be more than $5,000, Crean said. Key West Public Works began repairing the buoy the same day.
The iconic marker, which was built in 1983 to replace signs that were constantly being stolen from the location, points out to residents and tourists from all over the world that Key West is 90 miles from Havana, Cuba. It is not an official point of navigation but designates the southernmost point in the continental United States.
In 2017, the monument had to be restored following damage from Hurricane Irma.