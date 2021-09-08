LOWER KEYS — A 16-year-old Big Pine Key boy was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 31, following a series of early Sunday morning burglaries in the Lower Keys.
Bryson Lee Tedford was charged with 11 criminal violations and felonies, including multiple counts of burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
Detective Wendy Negron began investigating the following incidents:
• A resident on the 22000 block of La Fitte Drive of Cudjoe Key reported a knife and a $200 pair of sunglasses were stolen from his vehicle and a $400 red bicycle was stolen from his property.
• A second resident on the 22000 block of La Fitte Drive reported an unknown quantity of beer and vodka-based beverages were taken from a refrigerator in a downstairs enclosure.
• A third resident on the 22000 block of La Fitte Drive reported two window screens were damaged and a door was pried open. A vodka-based beverage and cigarette butts were found on the property.
• The owner of Murray’s Market on Summerland Key reported the power had been cut off at his business, causing thousands of dollars in lost refrigerated products. Security footage showed a white male on a red bicycle approach with beer cans in the bicycle basket. The male attempts to open locked doors then leaves the camera frame. The power went out shortly thereafter. The owner also found beer cans in front of his business.
• Shortly thereafter, the same suspect is seen in Summerland Key Shell gas station security footage. The suspect is seen taking a pump and striking a pump screen, causing approximately $5,000 in damages to the pump.
• Lastly, the owner of Tonio’s Seafood Shack & Tiki Bar on Summerland Key found cooler doors open and an air conditioning unit pushed away. He found three bottles of vodka missing and several bottles of beer thrown in the canal. Security footage showed the same suspect as the other burglaries.
The red bicycle was found next to First State Bank on Summerland Key. Security footage from the bank shows the same suspect as in the other burglaries.
All the security footage helped Negron identify Tedford as the suspect, reports say.