BIG PINE KEY — Authorities arrested three Lower Keys teenagers following the discovery of a cellphone video allegedly depicting two of the boys committing sexual acts on a 12-year-old girl.
Demetrius Jahmal Maynard, 16, of Big Pine Key, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Bryson Lee Tedford, 16, also of Big Pine Key, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, obscene communication by transmitting child pornography and cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.
John Manson Owens, 14, of Key West, was charged with cruelty toward a child by promoting a performance that included a sexual act by a child.
Monroe County School District officials notified the sheriff’s office in April of an SnapChat cellphone video being shared by students. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Tedford’s phone, Linhardt said.
Detectives found the video of Maynard having sex with the girl using that SnapChat history. The sexual act occurred at a vacant home on Big Pine Key, Linhardt said.
Maynard admitted to having the sex with the girl while Tedford recorded with a cellphone and Owens admitted to receiving the video from Tedford and sharing it at school, Linhardt said.
Tedford also faces 11 other criminal charges and felony theft charges stemming from recent unrelated crimes.
Detective Wendy Negron has been investigating the other incidents. A resident on the 22000 block of La Fitte Drive of Cudjoe Key reported a knife and a $200 pair of sunglasses were stolen from his vehicle and a $400 red bicycle was stolen from his property.
A neighbor reported an unknown quantity of beer and vodka-based beverages were taken from a refrigerator in a downstairs enclosure.
Another neighbor reported two window screens were damaged and a door was pried open. A vodka-based beverage and cigarette butts were found on the property.
The owner of Murray’s Market on Summerland Key reported the power had been cut off at his business, causing thousands of dollars in lost refrigerated products. Security footage showed a white male on a red bicycle approach with beer cans in the bicycle basket. The male attempts to open locked doors, then leaves the camera frame. The power went out shortly thereafter. The owner also found beer cans in front of his business.
Shortly thereafter, the same suspect is seen in Summerland Key Shell gas station security footage. The suspect takes a pump and strikes a pump screen, causing approximately $5,000 in damages to the pump.
Lastly, the owner of Tonio’s Seafood Shack & Tiki Bar on Summerland Key found cooler doors open and an air conditioning unit pushed away. He found three bottles of vodka missing and several bottles of beer thrown in the canal. Security footage showed the same suspect as the other burglaries.
The red bicycle was found next to First State Bank on Summerland Key. Security footage from the bank shows the same suspect as in the other burglaries.
All the security footage helped Negron identify Tedford as the suspect, Linhardt said.