BIG PINE KEY — Two mainland men were charged Thursday afternoon after undersized lobster tails and stone crab claws were allegedly found in a van stopped for speeding and other infractions on U.S. 1.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aaron Roddy stopped a white van at approximately 3 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Bahia Honda Key for speeding, following too closely and failure to yield right of way, reports say.
Roddy noticed the strong odor of fish and marine life emitting from the van and called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for backup. Roddy asked to see inside the van and the driver obliged, reports say.
Roddy and FWC officers observed what appeared to be undersized wrung lobster tails inside the van.
The following were found during a search: 100 short, wrung lobster tails; four short, live lobster; 17 short stone crab claws; and one undersized mutton snapper
The driver was identified as Osvaldo Hernandez, 65, of Fort Lauderdale. The passenger was identified as Vladimir Medina Martin, 43, of Miami.
Hernandez was given written warnings for the driving infractions.
The FWC handled the wildlife violations, which included enhanced felony lobster violations since the amount exceeded the 100 threshold.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
The van was towed and could be forfeited pending on the outcome of the court case.
Both men were taken to jail by the FWC.