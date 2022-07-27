MARATHON — Two Miami men were arrested during the weekend after a Key deer was found in their vehicle following a traffic stop in Marathon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“We always talk about our law enforcement partners as our unique community relies on those partnerships,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Thanks to the great work by our deputies and the quick actions of FWC, the Key deer is alive, and hopefully it will recover and be released.”
According to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near mile marker 56 that was failing to stay in its lane at approximately 1:56 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
Deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was weaving: An injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs and other miscellaneous objects.
The two men in the vehicle said they struck the Key deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven Mile Bridge and initially thought it was dead. That area is not consistent with the known Key deer habitat, which is primarily located on Big Pine Key, No Name Key and patches of other areas in the Lower Keys.
The men stated they initially thought the deer was dead but realized it was still alive, so they decided to take it to a veterinarian in Miami for treatment. Both men stated they never called 911, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
FWC officers responded to investigate further. The men, who admitted to putting the deer in the vehicle, were arrested.
The FWC charged Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species, Linhardt said.
They were taken to jail and were held without bond.
The deer was taken alive to Fish and Wildlife Service officials on Big Pine Key, where it was being treated by a veterinarian. The deer will be released back into the wild if it survives.
FWS officials declined to comment on the case and the status of the animal.
In 2018, a judge sentenced two Miami men to six months in Monroe County jail and three years of probation for capturing, hog-tying and kidnapping three Key deer.
Judge Mark Jones took guilty pleas and sentenced Erik Yosany Damas Acosta, 19, of Miami Gardens, and Tumani Anthony Younge, 23, during court hearings in Key West. The two pleaded guilty to numerous felony animal cruelty and wounding an endangered species charges.
Also, Jones ordered both to perform 100 hours of community service and pay roughly $5,300 in fines, fees and court costs.
The men admitted to capturing and hog-tying the deer, but their attorneys said they only wanted to photograph them and did not plan to kill or injure them.
Acosta and Younge were stopped for a routine traffic stop at mile marker 30 on U.S. 1 by a deputy, who immediately contacted FWC officers and FWS agents when he saw the two deer in the backseat, reports say. A search shortly thereafter turned up the buck in the trunk.
The does were released, but the older buck was injured and had to be euthanized.
In 2015, a 31-year-old Big Pine Key man, Grant Mosher Wilson of Bogie Drive, was arrested on a third-degree felony count of killing an endangered species after being accused of shooting a Key deer with a pellet rifle because it was eating his garden plants, according to state and federal wildlife officials.