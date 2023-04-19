Lloyd Brewer video

A body camera image shows alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer waiving his rights.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

KEY WEST — The man accused of shooting Garrett Hughes in a Key West bar parking lot waived his right to have an attorney present during questioning by police in the early morning hours of the shooting and then attempted to justify his actions.

Lloyd Preston Brewer, 57, waived his rights in writing and verbally and made statements to police attempting to defend the Feb. 13 shooting prior to being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Hughes, according to a police body camera that was obtained by the Florida Keys Free Press.

