BIG PINE KEY — A 73-year-old Palm Harbor man was found deceased in the water by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dive team last Thursday morning.
Rainer G. Blomberg was last seen by a family member about 4 p.m. Wednesday diving in about 15 feet of water off Bahia Honda Key from a recreational 24-foot center console vessel.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard also took part in the ensuing search and rescue.
Rainer was removed from the water not far from where he was last seen.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.