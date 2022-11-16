MARATHON — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to “ring the bell” during its Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season.
Volunteers are needed for locations in Marathon and Key West. Shifts are two hours. Sign up for one shift only or for multiple shifts starting the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.
All funds collected stay in the Florida Keys and help to provide food, shelter, disaster relief and more to individuals and families in crisis.
Log on to registertoring.com and sign up.
