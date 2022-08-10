Fugitive

BIG PINE KEY — An armed 35-year-old local man with warrants for his arrest in two other states was taken into custody without injuries Friday after a seven-hour standoff with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Alexander Crossland was charged with fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.