FWC/Contributed
FWC/Contributed
FWC staff member slogs through a mosquito ditch on Big Pine Key.
BIG PINE KEY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have broken ground on a project to restore more than 100 acres of land and 40 acres of mangrove forest comprising the largest freshwater wetland in the Lower Keys.
The project began on Nov. 16, in the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key.
Six abandoned roads will be removed and four water control structures will be constructed near Key Deer Boulevard and Watson Road. Removal of the abandoned roadways will restore freshwater flow within the key’s central slough where water once moved freely, according to officials. The new water control structures will allow for saltwater releases following extreme weather events, with the added benefits of flood protection for residents and greater resilience against sea-level rise, they said.
The construction of elevated roadways during the development of the island cut off natural water flow and impounded wetlands decades ago, allowing salinities to increase after high tidal and storm surge events from hurricanes. Over time, these elevated salt levels have diminished the historically freshwater wetlands native wildlife rely on, including the federally endangered Key deer.
Key deer are a subspecies of white-tailed deer endemic to the Florida Keys. Establishment of the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key in 1957 greatly aided their survival, with the current population estimated to be between 700 to 800 deer – mostly concentrated on neighboring Big Pine and No Name keys.