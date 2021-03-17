BIG PINE KEY — A 41-year-old local woman accused of attacking a neighbor, deputies and paramedics was arrested last Friday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Ashley Marie Tweed was charged with two counts of a battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence, two counts of resisting arrest without violence and battery. She also had warrants out of Broward County for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and prostitution.
Deputy Anthony Buscemi responded to Geranium Drive at approximately 10:25 p.m. regarding a suspicious person who attacked someone. The male caller said he saw a blonde woman lying in the street. He went to check on her when she slapped the drink out of his hand and began hitting him. The woman fled but was found by the caller nearby. This time she was naked and was hitting someone’s car.
Buscemi arrived on Bittersweet Avenue to find several people in the street, including the female suspect, later identified as Tweed. Tweed ran away and then hid underneath a truck on Geranium Drive, reports say. Deputy Jonathan Lane also arrived on scene. Tweed initially refused to come out, but when she did, she threw rocks at Buscemi, reports say. As Tweed ran toward a home, Buscemi fired his Taser, but it had no effect on her, reports say. Lane fired his Taser at Tweed as she ran upstairs and inside the residence.
Tweed was found in a bathroom and resisted arrest, kicking at deputies, reports say.
While inside a patrol car as crews were trying to remove Taser barbs, Tweed began banging her head against the divider, reports say. Tweed was removed so paramedics could render aid as Tweed continued to kick and twist away, reports say..
Tweed was taken by ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she received more than 10 staples to her wound.
She was eventually cleared by medical staff at the hospital and taken to jail.