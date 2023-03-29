BIG PINE KEY — A local woman who killed an endangered Key deer last year was sentenced last Thursday to a year probation, a $4,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.
Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, who pleaded guilty to shooting the deer, was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Lurana S. Snow at the Sidney M. Aronovitz Federal Court House in Key West.
If Kilheffer completes the other terms of her sentence early, she will be eligible to petition for early termination of probation.
Kilheffer faced a possible term of imprisonment of up to one year if convicted, a fine of up to $100,000 and a period of supervised release of up to one year for violating the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
“What I did was illegal, but it was not immoral,” Kilheffer told Snow at sentencing.
The Key deer buck had been injured for several days and was tangled in rope at some point. Photos of the deer had been circulating on Facebook showing it covered in cuts, abrasions and injuries from what looked like road rash from being possibly dragged or dragging itself along the ground or pavement. One photo showed the deer with the rope tangled in its antlers.
Kilheffer asked everyone at the scene of the shooting if they all approved of her putting down the deer given its condition and they said yes, including a Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges volunteer, she told the court.
She said she shot the animal with a .357 caliber handgun because of its prolonged suffering. Key deer advocates had been searching for the badly injured buck for more than a week.
Her attorney, David Paul Horan, highlighted the dilemma facing the endangered species, saying that the government’s policy — due to a lack of funding, personnel and resources — was that if they live, they live. If they don’t, they don’t.
“So when you call, if they can locate the deer, they make a decision to either let it fend for itself or to put it down with a bolt gun,” Horan argued. “What is the difference here?”
Big Pine resident Kim Weiner said the animal was definitely suffering.
“It could only walk on three legs, and it was pretty badly beat up,” she said.
Weiner echoed Kilheffer’s frustrations.
“We’d call the refuge and FWC, but nothing ever seemed to happen,” Weiner said. “It is very frustrating. When we find deer with problems, we call, and there is no answer or it goes to voicemail. There is no after-hours or on-call contact. We call and nothing ever happens.”
The lack of response by U.S Fish and Wildlife and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was at the crux of Kilheffer’s defense.
“We found the deer at 11 a.m. and called,” she said. “By 2 p.m., nobody had shown up. The animal was suffering.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald had asked for a $10,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and a restraining order that would require Kilheffer remain 100 yards or more away from the endangered species.
Snow pushed back.
“Do you just want her not to leave her home?” the judge asked. “I live on Big Pine Key and when I leave my house there are always seven or eight deer there.”
Snow ruled that the $4,000 fine would be paid to the U.S. Treasury.