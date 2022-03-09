LOWER KEYS — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search-and-rescue efforts Friday for a missing plane after recovering a section of aircraft that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 17 miles north of Sugarloaf Key.
Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with divers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with the search and rescue, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said Friday.
The sheriff’s office divers located debris from the aircraft, which confirmed the location of the crash, Dipre said. On Friday, divers did not locate the bodies of the two people believed to be on board. Divers were able to locate tail of the plane with the identifying numbers.
In the plane were pilot Thomas Campana and his passenger Alexandra Tufo, according to her sister, Lana Tufo.
“Having located the debris, the search and rescue has now become a recovery effort for all agencies involved,” Dipre said. “The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will work to coordinate efforts and provide all assistance needed to the (National Transportation Safety Board) as they conduct their investigation.”
Further recovery efforts are dependent upon weather conditions, the condition of the aircraft and the geographic size of the crash site. FWC hopes to continue recovery efforts on Tuesday, March 8, if conditions are favorable, Dipre said.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement Thursday night detailing its information on the case.
The FAA alerted local authorities at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, that a single-engine Vans RV-12 was missing, FAA spokeswoman Kiiva Williams said. The aircraft departed from Palm Beach County Park Airport, with a possible destination of Key West. Two people were reportedly on board.
Palm Beach County Park Airport does not have an air traffic control tower, no flight plan was filed and no air traffic services were provided, according to the FAA.
“My sister was so young,” Lana Tufo, featured on A&E’s “Flip Wars,” said. “She had her whole life ahead. All I can do now is grieve and ask questions.”
The plane departed the airport in Palm Beach about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Tufo said. Alexandra Tufo was taking photographs from the air shortly before 10 a.m. and texting them to friends. The plane was flying at an altitude of roughly 1,080 feet and two seconds later the plane had dropped to 600 feet, Tufo said, citing information she received from the FAA.
Co-workers of Alexandra Tufo reported her missing to the Coast Guard on March 1 after she failed to show up for work, her sister said. Lana Tufo wants to know why air traffic controllers and other aviation officials did not see on radar the plane fall from sky and report it immediately, she said.
Campana had been “logging hours” for a year and received his certification in January to fly solo, Lana Tufo said.
The plane is a two-seat, all-metal, side-by-side kit airplane with a large cabin with seats ahead of the wing span for maximum room and visibility, according to the plane maker’s website.