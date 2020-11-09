TAVERNIER — Florida Power and Light’s main transmission line from Florida City to Tavernier failed at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and remains down as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to Scott Newberry, CEO of Florida Keys Electric Cooperative.
There is a bad insulator on Florida Power and Light’s side of the transmission system near the Aerojet Canal. FPL is working to repair the problem. Meanwhile, FKEC is relying on the other main transmission line to deliver power from the mainland to the Florida Keys. A fault between Florida City and Tavernier on the remaining transmission circuit would likely result in an outage affecting the entire Keys, Newberry said.
FPL has informed FKEC that the extra-high-voltage repair will require special heavy equipment and possibly result in a lane closure on the Dade-County side of the 18-Mile Stretch. FPL is working to mobilize the equipment as quickly as possible, but this will take time.
FKEC’s power system, which provides electricity service from the Monroe County line to the Seven-Mile Bridge, held up well overnight as Eta impacted the Florida Keys, Newberry said.
Approximately 20 outages affected about 1,000 FKEC meters. As of 9 a.m. Monday, six outages are affecting 204 meters, primarily in the Upper Keys.
“Our service crews were out most of the night restoring outages, and are continuing that work this morning,” FKEC CEO Scott Newberry reported. “Many, many thanks to those crews for being out in rough weather taking care of our members as Eta passed through our territory.”
FKEC is reminding people not to approach linemen while they make repairs in the Keys and to stay clear of any downed power lines or electrical equipment. Call 911 to report a downed power line that presents a clear danger and they call FKEC at 305-852-2431.