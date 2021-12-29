HOMESTEAD — The owner of land targeted by a developer proposing to build an industrial warehousing megaplex near Homestead Air Reserve Base has asked Miami-Dade County to put his own application to build warehouses there on hold.
Archimedes Holdings is a third party to Aligned Real Estate Holdings’ application with Miami-Dade to develop 794 acres of farmland outside of the Urban Development Boundary. Archimedes Holdings owns 160 acres within the proposed 794-acre development that is being sought by Aligned.
Under Miami-Dade’s Comprehensive Development Master Plan, an applicant is allowed to file a development application on a property it may not yet own and without the consent or signature of the landowner.
Archimedes’ attorney said that the application may potentially have a negative impact on its land.
“The Applicants have amended the CDMP Application numerous times since the original filing and indeed continue to amend the Application and associated documents on a regular bases,” the deferral letter said.
Archimedes, in an effort to preserve its property rights, filed a rezoning application with Miami-Dade for its own proposed industrial warehousing but then requested its application to be put on hold.
It’s unclear if Archimedes intends to move forward with warehousing or how its deferral letter may impact Aligned’s application.
Major developments, proposed and otherwise, have been targeting the Homestead Air Reserve Base perhaps in anticipation of the U.S. Air Force’s decision on Miami-Dade’s joint use agreement, which would allow some limited commercial flights.
FedEx is operating a 237,756-square-foot distribution center nearby and Miami-Dade County sold nearby property to Amazon last July for $22.1 million. That 76.9-acre site will be a massive distribution center with at least 1 million square feet.
Aligned seeks to rezone the 794-acre site as the South Dade Logistics and Technology District with more than 15 million square feet of warehousing, retail stores, convenience stores, banks, restaurants, a hotel and single-family homes, in three construction phases.
The first phase of the project proposes 2,980,000 square feet of warehousing mixed with 20,000 square feet of retail.
The second phase proposes 2,900,000 square feet of warehousing, a 3,000-square-foot bank, a 32,000-square-foot restaurant, a 6,600-square-foot convenience store, a 38,400-square-foot retail shop and a 150-room hotel.
The third phase, which contains the bulk of Archimedes’ property, includes another bank, restaurant, convenience store and hotel but increases warehousing to 9,305,000 square feet and retail to 78,400 square feet.
There are up to 84 single-family residences also being proposed.