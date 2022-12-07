KEY COLONY BEACH — Three adult manatees rescued off the Middle Keys were released back into the wild last week after being treated at SeaWorld in Orlando and deemed to be healthy for release.

The three male manatees were released at the Key Colony Beach boat ramp on 7th Street. Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters — organizations that assisted with the rescues — plus SeaWorld personnel helped transition the trio from transport trucks to land and then into the water.