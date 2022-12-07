Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, raises his head just before being released in Key Colony Beach. The adult marine mammal was discovered severely emaciated on June 10 near Duck Key, weighing only 460 pounds — about half its usual weight.
Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center, examines the head of a rehabilitated manatee before its release back to Florida Keys waters.
Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at the Grassy Key-based Dolphin Research Center, examines the head of a rehabilitated manatee before its release back to Middle Keys waters.
KEY COLONY BEACH — Three adult manatees rescued off the Middle Keys were released back into the wild last week after being treated at SeaWorld in Orlando and deemed to be healthy for release.
The three male manatees were released at the Key Colony Beach boat ramp on 7th Street. Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters — organizations that assisted with the rescues — plus SeaWorld personnel helped transition the trio from transport trucks to land and then into the water.
One manatee, about 11 feet long, was rescued April 19 from shallow flats off of Sombrero Beach in Marathon. The manatee had been hit by a boat, resulting in three propellor wounds across its head, according to Mary Stella, director of media and marketing for the Dolphin Research Center.
The marine mammal was transported to SeaWorld, where further examination confirmed that it suffered a skull fracture and pieces of bone needed to be removed, Stella said. Initially it was treated with antibiotics and nutritional support and gradually recovered.
The second manatee was rescued from a residential canal on Duck Key on June 10. The animal was severely emaciated, measuring slightly more than 8 feet long but weighing only 460 pounds. Generally, the weight estimate of a manatee should be about 100 pounds of weight per foot of length.
“When rescued, you could clearly see all the animal’s ribs,” Stella said.
The manatee was transported for rehabilitation to SeaWorld Orlando, where he was treated for gastric issues and received nutritional support to regain much needed weight.
The third manatee was rescued from a residential canal in Marathon on July 6. He was underweight and once he arrived at SeaWorld for treatment and rehabilitation, it was discovered that he had some inflammatory changes in his blood and was dehydrated, Stella said.
Since the rescues, they’ve received care for their various injuries or conditions and were determined to be healthy and can return to Florida Keys waters, Stella said.
“Three animals in the same day … there’s nothing better,” said Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at Dolphin Research Center. “To take in an animal that needs your help and to see them released is fantastic … all three of them.”
Marine mammal experts remind the public to be vigilant when boating in Florida waters.
“We share the waterways with these animals,” Gearhart cautioned. “They’re very slow moving and they get into stuff, and you really need to be careful about what your activity is on the water.”
People who find injured, entangled or distressed manatees should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s wildlife hotline at 888-404-3922. Early reporting sets rescue teams in motion so that animals can be saved, marine mammal experts said.
Free Press staff writer Timothy O’Hara contributed to this report.