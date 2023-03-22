MARATHON — For the third time in roughly a year, Monroe County authorities have arrested a suspected drug dealer on murder charges stemming from a deadly overdose.
Deputies arrested Alexis Joy Sather, 23, of Marathon, on charges of murder on Wednesday, March 15, for selling fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of 53-year-old Amanda Roberts of Grassy Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Roberts was found dead at her residence on Sept. 2, 2022. Evidence of drug use was found at the scene, Linhardt said. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a fentanyl and diazepam overdose. The ensuing investigation showed Sather sold Roberts the fentanyl that led to her death, Linhardt said.
“I hope this message is very clear: quit selling this poison in our community, it is ruining lives and killing people,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “If you sell these drugs and someone dies, we will pursue murder charges against you.”
The sheriff’s Special Operations and Major Crimes divisions, as well as the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, worked collaboratively on the case.
Sather was already in jail on other drug-related charges when she was additionally charged with Roberts’ death, Linhardt said.
Last month, deputies arrested a 39-year-old former Marathon resident in Beaufort, South Carolina, for his role in the drug-related death of 42-year-old Brandon Marr of Grassy Key, and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case.
Ronald Meyers III was charged with murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, according to Linhardt. An arrest warrant was obtained for Meyers’ former Marathon roommate, Jeremiah Judson Johnson, 42, who remains at large, also on charges of murder and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, Linhardt said.
Deputies responded to the scene of an overdose death on Grassy Key in February 2022 where Marr’s body was discovered at a friend’s apartment. His death was caused by a combination of alcohol and cocaine use, Linhardt said.
The Major Crimes Unit and Special Operations detectives worked with the State Attorney’s Office and discovered Marr had contacted Meyers several times to purchase cocaine in the hours before his death, Linhardt said.
Meyers was unable to facilitate the transaction but made arrangements for Johnson to sell Marr the cocaine on his behalf, Linhardt said. Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and obtained evidence of that communication between Meyers and Johnson. Meyers and Johnson also removed evidence from their residence upon learning Marr died.
In January 2022, prosecutors filed criminal charges against a 52-year-old Key Largo man who reportedly supplied crack cocaine to a woman who later died after ingesting the drug.
The State Attorney’s Office charged Anthony Earl Fuller with homicide-negligent manslaughter following an investigation by the sheriff’s office. If convicted, Fuller could face life in prison for the death of 51-year-old Jennifer Winslow, Linhardt said.
This was the first time a suspected drug dealer in Monroe County faced homicide or manslaughter charges for supplying drugs to a person who died after taking them, State Attorney Dennis Ward said.