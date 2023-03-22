MARATHON — For the third time in roughly a year, Monroe County authorities have arrested a suspected drug dealer on murder charges stemming from a deadly overdose.

Deputies arrested Alexis Joy Sather, 23, of Marathon, on charges of murder on Wednesday, March 15, for selling fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of 53-year-old Amanda Roberts of Grassy Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

