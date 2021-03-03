MARATHON — Al-Anon Family Groups, which provide support for the friends and families of alcoholics, are currently offering regularly scheduled meetings via Zoom. The Monday night group, which met prior to COVID-19 at St. Columba Church in Marathon, hosts a virtual meeting each Monday beginning at 6 p.m.
Al-Anon’s purpose is to help families of alcoholics by giving understanding and encouragement to the alcoholic. Al-Anon is a safe, anonymous environment for its members and there are no membership dues.
To join the virtual meeting or for more information about Al-Anon, call 305-797-1704 or check al-anon.org for links to the Marathon meeting.