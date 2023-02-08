Lil Peep

 Photo provided

MARATHON — Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters recently bid farewell to their two rehabilitation manatees, Maverick and Lil Peep. Both transferred out of the Middle Keys facility and are on their way to being returned to their wild habitats. This is Aquarium Encounters’ second and third successful manatee rehabilitations.

Lil Peep was placed into their care last January for treatment and weight gain. A juvenile male rescued in April 2021 in Titusville, he was very lethargic when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found him and, at 195 pounds, was terribly underweight for his 69-inch length. He was transferred from Aquarium Encounters to SeaWorld Orlando, where he will be acclimated to local conditions before being released to the Blue Spring State Park area, a major congregating spot for manatees.

