MARATHON — Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters recently bid farewell to their two rehabilitation manatees, Maverick and Lil Peep. Both transferred out of the Middle Keys facility and are on their way to being returned to their wild habitats. This is Aquarium Encounters’ second and third successful manatee rehabilitations.
Lil Peep was placed into their care last January for treatment and weight gain. A juvenile male rescued in April 2021 in Titusville, he was very lethargic when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found him and, at 195 pounds, was terribly underweight for his 69-inch length. He was transferred from Aquarium Encounters to SeaWorld Orlando, where he will be acclimated to local conditions before being released to the Blue Spring State Park area, a major congregating spot for manatees.
Maverick arrived at Aquarium Encounters last April for rehabilitation and weight gain. He was rescued by FWC near Marco Island as an orphaned newborn calf in July 2020, weighing just 53 pounds and measuring 45 inches in length. He was transferred to Zoo Tampa to await favorable conditions for his return to the Crystal River area.
Release for both animals into the wild is being planned for roughly mid-February.
Aquarium Encounters gained its manatee rehabilitation status in January 2022 and partners with the Dolphin Research Center and the FWC on a variety of rescues and environmental improvements. The facility has a small tank that manatees occupy until they grow to 600 pounds, traditional 3-year-old weight, which is also where a higher level of success can be achieved. They release rehabilitated manatees in late winter in areas with other manatees, so as spring comes, they will all migrate together.
The challenge for the Marathon facility is that manatees consume upwards of 100 pounds of romaine lettuce daily, which can cost $300-$600 per day throughout their rehabilitation. They’re funding this 100% but recognize that such expenses aren’t sustainable long-term, even though the need remains. Aquarium Encounters does have a nonprofit arm called REACH that helps but needs more contributions or a sponsor for the future.
“Lettuce has gone from $40 to over $100 a case in the past year, not to mention the 30-40 hours a week of care we provide,” Aquarium Encounters President Ben Daughtry said. “It’s a significant investment, but one we’re committed to.”
Daughtry envisions rehabilitation of two small manatees at a time, but also believes his Phase 2 development plan, which includes building a new facility on adjacent property, will give them more holding space. By comparison, Tampa Zoo can accommodate 20 manatees for rehabilitation, while SeaWorld can handle up to 30.
Daughtry said Aquarium Encounters is fortunate to have access to veterinarians Dr. Maya Rodriguez in Miami, who has 20 years of manatee care experience, and Dr. Doug Mader of the Keys, who both volunteer their services. Daughtry said there are 86 orphaned or injured manatees in human care around the state currently undergoing rehabilitation.