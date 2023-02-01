Conch

A 20-second video of a conch’s movement on Groundhog Day in 2022 generated a reach of more than 23 million. This year, the event will be open to the public.

 ANDY NEWMAN/TDC

MARATHON — Most people know that Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his hole in Pennsylvania and ceremoniously determines whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring. If Phil sees his shadow and returns to his hole, he has predicted more winter, and if not, an early spring.

The Florida Keys don’t have a world-renowned groundhog, but Aquarium Encounters has its queen conch “mollusk meteorologist,” and on Thursday, Feb. 2, all are invited to see if the conch will see his shadow and there will be six more weeks of winter up north. Aquarium Encounters President Ben Daughtry believes that since the conch represents the Keys for so many, that “Groundconch Day” will be received well in the community.

