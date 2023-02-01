MARATHON — Most people know that Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his hole in Pennsylvania and ceremoniously determines whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring. If Phil sees his shadow and returns to his hole, he has predicted more winter, and if not, an early spring.
The Florida Keys don’t have a world-renowned groundhog, but Aquarium Encounters has its queen conch “mollusk meteorologist,” and on Thursday, Feb. 2, all are invited to see if the conch will see his shadow and there will be six more weeks of winter up north. Aquarium Encounters President Ben Daughtry believes that since the conch represents the Keys for so many, that “Groundconch Day” will be received well in the community.
The event is the brainchild of Daughtry and Andy Newman, media relations director for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. Newman joked that for this event he should be referred to as the “Minister of Propaganda.”
Newman said the idea originated by chance a year ago, when Daughtry was walking the property with him, and they arrived at the tidal pool where the park’s conchs reside. Daughtry picked one up, turned it and they both saw the conch go in and out of shell. “Groundhog Day!” exclaimed Newman.
Newman immediately felt this was a perfectly Keysie answer to the Punxsutawney event. Daughtry shot a 20-second video of the conch’s movement and a TDC post on its Facebook page generated a reach of more than 23 million, all organic, without any paid boosting.
They then sent the video to television stations around the country and it ended up getting coverage on about 100 stations. So, the decision to capitalize on last year’s success was easy. A ceremony, free to the public and featuring refreshments, will take place from 8-9 a.m. Thursday at the attraction, 11710 Overseas Highway.
Newman admitted the two “stumbled on brilliance.” But both said this is also a way to feature one of Aquarium Encounters’ “residents” to educate the public about this protected species.
Daughtry is hoping “the public will see this as a fun take on Groundhog Day before we decide whether it becomes an annual event.”