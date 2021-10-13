MARATHON — Two Marathon City Council seats are in play in this November’s election. Seats are at-large, meaning the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats.
Mail-in ballots were sent out on Sept. 23. Early voting runs from Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.
Greg Coldiron, Trevor Wofsey, incumbent Luis Gonzalez and Lynny Thompson were provided with four questions by the Florida Keys Free Press. This is a compilation of their answers to the second question.
Q: What do you feel will be your most important task/accomplishment in the first 90 days?
Greg Coldiron
“First, I intend to meet with the city manager, and then individually with each city department Head. I wish to be better acquainted with each department head and better understand what they believe their mission is. I need to know their wants and needs. Department heads must be provided the tools necessary to effectively do their jobs and complete their missions.
“In the first 90 days I will follow through with City Council’s recent promises to more effectively facilitate and enforce our existing vacation rental ordinance.
“In the first 90 days I intend to meet one-on-one with the city manager, council and affected department heads to discuss allocation of the remaining affordable building permits and my solution to build true workforce housing.
“In the first 90 days I also plan to help kick start the proposed park splash pad, which I feel will be a wonderful, yet cost effective, addition to our community.”
Trevor Wofsey
“One complaint I hear from people is that new council people take a year just to get up to speed on the council. I think listening will be important, but there is a lot of work I can do when council is not meeting. I need to learn the ‘why’ behind the status quo so we can start making positive changes.
“The Sunshine Law prevents new council people from discussing much outside of public meetings. A new councilperson won’t learn everything by just sitting in council meetings. You must be proactive. The city manager is a great source of information. I think having productive meetings with George Garrett and the finance director, making sure I don’t waste their valuable time, is a good start.
“Educating myself on the budget, current issues facing the council and preparing for the day-to-day work of council would be a useful first 90 days.”
Luis Gonzalez
“It is very tough for me to only focus on one task. I will be deeply focused on the upcoming legislative session and the continued protection of home rule.
“Locally, I will focus on the upgrades of city parks, including the relocation of the skate park and development of the splash pad as well as the groundbreaking of the redevelopment of the Rotary Park.”
Lynny Thompson (appearing as Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo on the ballot)
“Spending time with City Manager George Garrett and visiting with each city department and its staff. Listening to how each department functions and inquire into the positives and negatives of their functions.
“Meet with community members and listen to their challenges when dealing with the city. I have already begun this task.
“Read and learn and continue this process far beyond the 90 days, particularly the permitting process, development issues, city contracts, etc.
“Acquire a better understanding of federal and state funding available to the city and the criteria needed to obtain such. Identify the city’s priority list of projects and if this funding will assist our taxpayers. Develop quality sustainable working relationships with local lawmakers, along with creating a team concept within the council.”