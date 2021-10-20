MARATHON — Two Marathon City Council seats are in play in this November’s election. Seats are at-large, meaning the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats.
Mail-in ballots were sent out on Sept. 23. Early voting runs from Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.
Trevor Wofsey, incumbent Luis Gonzalez, Lynny Thompson and Greg Coldiron were provided with four questions by the Florida Keys Free Press.
This is a compilation of their answers to the third question.
Q: Each of you have resided in Marathon for at least 10 years. In all your time here in Marathon, which council member in the past (or present) is someone you would emulate because of their efforts while in office and why?
Trevor Wofsey
“I think that several council people have done a good job in one area or another. If I had to choose one who personifies much of what I believe, it must be Mark Senmartin. Mark is focused on families, quality of life and the people who live and work here.
“Do I agree with everything Mark proposes? Of course not, but overall, I share his view of what needs to be done for the people of Marathon. I respect Mark’s willingness to speak his mind during meetings. Mark is not afraid to be the only voice on issues important to the city. He is also tenacious in what he thinks needs to be done.
“Another councilperson I respected, although did not agree with all the time, was Chris Bull. Chris lost his way a bit, but he was initially focused on families and making Marathon a great place to live”.
Luis Gonzalez
“Definitely, Randy Mearns. His commitment and dedication to the community was evident long before his time on the council and has remained, even after his terms in office ended. He is a small business owner that understands the struggle that everyday workers face. He was pragmatic, fair and always put the needs of the entire community first.”
Lynny Thompson (appearing as Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo on the ballot)
“There have been some real quality men and women who have served this city well. Each bring to the table an area of skills, community relationships and resources that were valuable to the city of Marathon. I emulate my grandfather for his kindness and respect to others, my grandmother (as a lawyer and moderator of her town for 16 years, undefeated) having such grace as a strong-minded woman, and my mom for allowing me to be me. I can say personally Frank Greenman, as one of the founding members of Marathon and an attorney, understood the language of city contracts, growth and land use. He was a decisionmaker and able to communicate clearly.
“I would love to follow in Mayor Michelle Coldiron’s steps! I’ve had the pleasure to follow her career of giving so much of herself to others and the extra care to our community and her tenacity to push forward for the betterment of our county.”
Greg Coldiron
“I have been a full-time, year-round Marathon resident and homeowner for 25 years. I would attempt to emulate Pete Worthington who was a commercial fisherman, the salt of the earth and served Marathon for 12 early, formative years.
“Early Marathon faced many challenges. The city was run by contract government out of Fort Lauderdale. Pete was instrumental in not only bringing the various government departments in-house, but laying the groundwork for city expansion, expansion of services to residents and reconstruction after Hurricane Wilma. The list is extensive and the workload monumental. Pete sacrificed time from his business and family to get it done.
“My goal is to attempt to emulate Pete and give unselfishly of myself to Marathon. My family is grown, and I am retired. I am ready to use my leadership skills to conquer our future challenges and serve Marathon full time to the best of my ability.”