MARATHON — Two Marathon City Council seats are in play in this November’s election. Seats are at-large, meaning the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats.
Early voting runs from Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.
Incumbent Luis Gonzalez, Lynny Thompson, Greg Coldiron and Trevor Wofsey were provided with four questions by the Florida Keys Free Press.
This is a compilation of their answers to the fourth question.
Q: We have had two significant crisis situations in Marathon (and the Keys) in the past four years: Hurricane Irma and the pandemic. How well do you feel you can lead through a crisis and what specific skills or attributes do you possess that will help the city, businesses and the residents recover?
Luis Gonzalez
“I have been on the council for three years. My first year was full of hurricane recovery and FEMA reimbursement issues. The last 18 months of my current term, we were plagued with pandemic crisis issues.
“Understanding that safety is a top priority and being able to balance both safety and the economic engine, which is our business community, has been a top priority of mine throughout these two events.
“During these crises, we had to lobby our state and federal government remotely, but we were still successful in our legislative agendas.”
Lynny Thompson (appearing as Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo on the ballot)
“These are two significantly different crises to address. Hurricane Irma impacted many homes and businesses along with the diminished tourism income. Marathon lost a substantial amount of its workforce after the hurricane.
“The Keys have proven to be quite resilient after natural disasters. It’s important to do two things: first, advocate for Marathon with other elected leaders, in the press and anyone who will listen; second, it’s important to understand and follow FEMA’s national incident management system. If we don’t follow FEMA guidelines and chain of command, we will not be eligible to recover federal funds.
“The pandemic was and is a severe health concern and we have lost some wonderful people to this virus. The best way as a city council member is continuing to bring awareness to the community, set protocol for city staff and have the city lead as an example for others to follow.
“I have full faith in my ability to manage a crisis because I have lived through so many of them during my 50 years in Marathon and with sound decision making and good judgment!”
Greg Coldiron
“The response to the pandemic was largely mandated through state and federal channels. Facilitating vaccination, testing, etc., was our first and primary response. We then had to figure out how to diversify our economy, mostly remotely. We had to learn new ways to communicate, i.e., via Zoom, etc.
“Rather than evacuate, I rode out the past two hurricanes in order to mitigate damage and assist those in need during the initial days of recovery.
“How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time! My leadership skills and tenacity led me from one critical task to the next — distributing emergency supplies and aiding neighbors — with recovery being the driving force. God forbid, but I could do it again. I know how.”
Trevor Wofsey
“I work for an organization (the U.S. Postal Service) that prepares for disasters all over the country. They rely on standard operating procedures to ensure everyone is ready, equipped and knows what to do.
“Real leadership is not talking about leadership, or even pounding one’s chest. Leadership is preparing for the worst and having plans in place to handle a crisis. The real work is done by the city manager, the city staff and Monroe County Emergency Management.
“A good leader prepares the organization and then makes sure not to interfere with the people doing the job. Preparation involves making sure the city’s reserves are funded and making sure emergency management folks have the tools, equipment and support they need when disaster strikes. I’ve seen how planning helps, and I’ve seen the harm that results from lack of planning.”