MARATHON — The collapse of a balcony late Saturday afternoon at Brigid Place, 1655 Overseas Highway, prompted an evacuation of tenants for safety precautions. No injuries were reported.
As of Monday, broken concrete and railings still littered the common walkway between the four buildings comprising the 16-unit apartment complex.
Residents initially expected to be able to return Monday night, but that was postponed due to additional concerns about the building.
City of Marathon Building Official Gerard Roussin said a rescue call was reported around 4 p.m. April 15. He said it was “very fortunate” no residents were hurt “considering a 35-40 foot piece of concrete fell in the middle of a beautiful Saturday afternoon. It could have been much worse.”
Marathon, following the lead of municipalities across the state taking action to strengthen building inspection and certification protocols following the Surfside condo collapse, adopted Ordinance 2021-029 in December 2021.
The ordinance revised the city code for building recertifications to 17 years or longer, with subsequent recertification every 10 years thereafter. It requires a building owner to have the structure inspected to determine the condition of both the building and its electrical systems.
Roussin believes Brigid Place dates back to around 1960 and has not undergone a recent inspection. He explained that Existing Building Recertifications (EBR) have been conducted by the city in a systematic approach from east to west so engineers and contractors are not overloaded. This process has not yet reached the west end of Marathon.
Building residents were evacuated Saturday evening and remained so through press time Tuesday morning. A structural engineer inspected the property on Sunday morning, and it was determined the remaining three balconies would be shored up with steel poles on Monday.
The building is owned by St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon. The Rev. Debra Maconaughey said the church purchased the property after Hurricane Irma inflicted so much damage in the Middle Keys. Immediately after the storm passed, the church started housing displaced residents in RVs situated on St. Columba property and elsewhere. “What was really needed after Irma was workforce housing and we began looking for property to support that,” Maconaughey said.
The church purchased Brigid Place in August 2018 and refurbished it, installing new electric, plumbing, kitchens and a roof, at more than $1 million in expense, Maconaughey said.
“Unusual times call for unusual actions,” she said, adding that while not entirely traditional for a church to purchase housing, “this was bad, really bad and it’s a church’s responsibility to help its residents”.
They received grant funding from Trinity Wall Street, Episcopal Relief and Development — a national response network — and the Red Cross. It opened in July 2020 to residents.
“This was an unexpected incident, and we are so thankful no one got hurt,” Maconaughey said. “The people that live there are a community. Workforce housing is so valuable, and at $1,250 a month, which includes water and internet, we’ve been able to affordably house local workers employed by Fishermen’s Hospital, Publix, Winn-Dixie and the post office.
Maconaughey credited Roussin for organizing the response. Some of the residents had friends and family to stay with and others were housed at the church and given three meals a day.
But she also acknowledged that the church will have difficulty affording these unexpected repairs.
Roussin did not have an immediate answer for what caused the balcony to collapse. However, it’s widely known that salt air and water are intrusive and corrosive elements in coastal communities.
Roussin added that residents typically don’t congregate on those balconies, as they serve more as a fire egress. He also said there would be a stipulation in the emergency permit that when residents return to their homes, no balcony use would ensue.
Roussin said his staff inspected the other three balconies to make sure they weren’t compromised.
Maconaughey was at City Hall on Monday morning discussing the emergency permit. St. Columba is required to hire a building engineer within 30 days and it will be his determination whether the building remains habitable.
In January 2022, the city declared the Mariner Place apartments, 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable and called the condition of the building a matter of life safety.
Accordingly, the tenants were given less than two weeks to vacate before the electricity to the 16-unit affordable housing apartment complex was disconnected. Built in 1978, the Coco Plum apartment building was the first structure flagged for recertification of unsafe structures.