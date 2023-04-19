Balcony

Late Saturday afternoon a balcony collapsed at Brigid Place in Marathon, 1655 Overseas Highway. No injuries were reported. As of Monday morning, broken concrete and railings littered the common walkway between the four buildings comprising the 16-unit apartment complex.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

As of Monday, broken concrete and railings still littered the common walkway between the four buildings comprising the 16-unit apartment complex.

