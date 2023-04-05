KEY COLONY BEACH — This tiny city in the heart of the Middle Keys doesn’t necessarily describe itself as “the little engine that could,” but all indications are that’s exactly what this municipality has become through the efforts of Mayor Patti Trefry, City Administrator Dave Turner and its city council.
In a recent interview, the mayor and administrator shared how much progress their relatively small staff has accomplished in the past two years, and how they continue to overcome the extensive damage Key Colony Beach experienced from Hurricane Irma.
Those impacts are still evident today, although fewer of late. From the outside, the former City Hall, shuttered for close to six years, looks sturdy, but the Key Colony Beach staff operates out of three trailers a scant 100 yards from the building while funding to repair it remains in the works. Rebuilding City Hall is atop the city’s agenda, but an aggressive grant-request culture led by Turner has allowed many other projects to be completed.
Turner has tapped into grant money from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for projects like Sunset Park, perhaps the town’s most iconic attraction, as well as for funds to build or rebuild basketball, tennis, bocce ball and pickle ball courts. He’s also acquired significant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. And both Turner and Trefry have leveraged lobbyists and relationships in Tallahassee for additional support.
But funding alone would never sustain the city — the second smallest in Monroe County behind Layton. The city has multiple volunteer committees that oversee beautification, recreation and the 17 gardens of various sizes that adorn the 286-acre municipality.
Key Colony Beach has approximately 740 registered voters, 289 homesteaded properties and 1,547 residential units, all modest numbers by almost any standard. The average age of residents is 63. Turner considers Key Colony Beach a “gem of the Florida Keys” for its size and quaintness.
Key Colony Beach collects about $4 million a year in property taxes, which by itself covers just slightly more than the basic city operating expenses. The $2.3 million needed to rebuild City Hall and to build a new post office have come from $5.196 million in grant funding Turner has secured in the past two years. There is also a focus on increasing city reserves from the current 80% level.
A soon-to-be completed $2.6 million state-funded stormwater project will make Key Colony Beach the only city in the Keys that is 100% injection well-supported for stormwater runoff. Sadowski Causeway, the only roadway into and out of Key Colony Beach, flooded for several hours during Hurricane Irma, but Turner remains cautious this project will mitigate at least some flooding impact the next time a storm comes their way.
Key Colony Beach also has a goal to become a “smart city,” with a citywide fiber optic plan. Modeled after a similar plan implemented by Golden Beach in South Florida, Turner said this connectivity will “provide wi-fi in our parks and at City Hall with no additional expense to taxpayers.” It will also be accomplished without any infrastructure expense to the city and be completed by early next year. He added that electric vehicle charging stations are also on the horizon and would contribute to the smart city vision.
In many respects, Key Colony Beach is “ahead of the curve,” as Turner calls it, in making progressive changes. Turner added he “is chasing progress as far as he can.” One example is the city’s utility plant, which utilizes reverse osmosis to provide a million gallons of water to its 9-hole golf course annually.
The city has a staff of 18, with its own police force, public works, building department and administrative staff. The five city commissioners — Mayor Trefry, Vice Mayor Beth Ramsay-Vickrey, Secretary/Treasurer Tom Harding and commissioners Freddie Foster and Joey Raspe — are a “diverse group,” according to Trefry.
Their most polarizing vote to date surrounded increasing building heights to 40 feet in January. The Land Development Regulations change was approved 4-1 after much discussion.
Growth in Key Colony Beach isn’t a concern like in neighboring Marathon, since only eight lots remain available for building. The population swells to almost 4,000 people during “high season” and the city contends with vacation rentals as does the entire Keys.
But Key Colony Beach officials seek to strike balance for their diverse population and projects, and perhaps serve as a model for other municipalities.