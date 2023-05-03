MONROE COUNTY — The upper and middle portions of the island chain have recently experienced a rise in vessel-related thefts, particularly of GPS and boat electronics at marinas, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office offers the following tips for those who store a boat at a marina or work at such a business:
• Install motion sensors linked to lights. Make sure the property is well-lit.
• Marinas should be conducting daily security checks. Check fencing for openings or damage.
• Ensure security cameras will capture the face of an intruder. Cameras are often installed too high and only capture the top of a suspect’s head or brim of a hat.
• Link cameras and motion sensors to Bluetooth devices.
• Cut back plant foliage burglars could use for cover. Remove natural hiding places.
• Keep valuable electronics in a secure location. Do the same with diving and fishing gear. It might be a hassle, but it will save you thousands of dollars in the long run
• Remove the keys from the boat; if it is on a lift, turn the breaker off in the house to disable it.
• Whether on a trailer or in a canal, make sure your boat can be seen by neighbors and/or deputies patrolling the neighborhood.
• Remove the steering wheel if the boat won’t be used for a long time.
• Install a GPS tracking device on your boat and/or engines.
• Install a boat alarm. Alarms are very effective at preventing equipment and boat thefts.
• Disconnect the batteries to disable the trim/tilt function. Keep the engine down, touching the ground so the lower unit can’t be removed.
• If the boat is on a trailer, chain the rims together or boot one of the wheels to prevent the entire boat and trailer from being stolen.
• Keep a trailer hitch lock on at all times.
• Install bolt locks on the engine or put extra-long engine bolts on and bend the ends.
• Destroy the threads on one bolt so the nut can’t be removed.
• Back the boat close to a house, wall, or other stationary objects.
• Engrave your driver’s license number or make a distinctive marking on your valuable property for identification purposes.