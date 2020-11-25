DUCK KEY — Florida Department of Transportation inspectors have advised that three interior Duck Key bridges that affect Harbour Island, Plantation Island, and Yacht Club Island are deteriorating faster than previously thought, according to Monroe County officials.
The county is working with Marathon Garbage Service to provide additional options and revised services since garbage trucks cannot cross the three affected bridges, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Based on the results the FDOT analysis, Bimini Bridge now has a 10-ton weight limit and the Harbour Drive and Seaview bridges have 4-ton weight limits.
The ratings for Harbour Drive and Seaview bridges are lower than an initial rapid analysis suggested. Signage has been replaced to notify residents and visitors of the change.
Meanwhile, county staff and design consultants are evaluating options to strengthen the two bridges for the interim period until replacement of the bridges can take place, Livengood said.
The Bimini Bridge, constructed in 1955, was already scheduled for replacement. County staff accelerated the bidding process for the Bimini Bridge with bids due Tuesday, Nov. 24. The estimated contract period to complete the replacement is 18 months.
The county also approved a temporary one-lane bridge on the north side of the Bimini Bridge while the replacement is constructed. The temporary bridge will allow Florida legal weight limits to cross without a reduced weight load. Bimini Bridge affects Harbour, Plantation and Yacht Club islands.
A modified smaller garbage truck will continue to service the areas over the Bimini Bridge, but those on the other side of Harbour Drive and Seaview bridges will need to continue to use the temporary collection site on Kingston Drive between Exuma Street and Nassau Street, Livengood said.
The temporary collection site has bins for household garbage, yard waste and recycling. Dumpsters at the temporary site are appropriately marked. All household garbage should be bagged for disposal.
Contact Monroe County Solid Waste Management at 305-292-4432 or Marathon Garbage Service at 305-743-5165 for more information about garbage disposal.