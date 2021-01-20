DUCK KEY — Residents of Duck Key are invited to a virtual Zoom webinar public meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
The meeting will include a look at construction activities involved in Monroe County's Bimini Drive Bridge Replacement Project. Design, engineering, construction and inspection consultants from the project as well as Monroe County engineering staff will be available to answer questions the public may have. Commissioner David Rice will also be in attendance.
The link to join the webinar is https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91335575703. To attend by phone, dial 1-646-5189805 or 1-669-900-6833 and use webinar ID 913-3557-5703.
Additional information on the project can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/duckkey.