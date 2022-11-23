Moroney
MARATHON — A 30-year-old local woman was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, after allegedly threatening her ex-husband with a butcher knife.
Karen Mechelle Moroney was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to 20th Street at approximately 2 p.m., where witnesses accused Moroney of placing a knife near the 33-year-old man’s throat and saying she would kill him if he touched her dogs.
Two clever-style knives were found in Moroney’s vehicle, reports say. She was taken to jail.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.