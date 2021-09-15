MARATHON — Larry Kahn, who spent more than two decades as reporter and editor of the Florida Keys Keynoter until the publication ceased operations in March 2018, died in July 2020 at the age of 56. His family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony at Sombrero Beach in Marathon from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at pavilion 5.
Kahn is survived by sister Debi Kahn-Davis and brother Franklin Kahn of New York, and brother Richard Kahn of Massachusetts. Funeral services were not possible last July when COVID-19 was raging throughout the country, and the family felt a future celebration in the Keys where Kahn had a journalistic and community impact was appropriate. This date would also have been Kahn’s 58th birthday.
Kahn arrived in the Keys following a short stint working for the South Florida Newspaper Network in the early 1990s, going on to become a reporter and eventually the editor for the Keynoter. After the Keynoter folded, Kahn became a public information officer with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
Both Andy Newman, president of Newman Public Relations and spokesperson for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, and State Attorney Dennis Ward, among others, are planning to speak at the gathering.
Kahn was considered by many to be a consummate newsperson, an inquisitive reporter, editor and voice of the community. He was a throwback to journalistic integrity and reliability and penned several award-winning editorials and columns scrutinizing public officials. He was instrumental in community coverage of two of the largest stories to surface in the Keys in the past 12 years: the Bruce Schmitt murder-for-hire plot in 2012 and the Monroe County School District scandal involving then-school superintendent Randy Acevedo, who was convicted in 2009 in connection with wife Monique Acevedo’s theft of almost half a million dollars in school district money.
Kahn also wrote a first-person documentation chronicling the terror he experienced while riding out Hurricane Irma in Marathon in September 2017. In this piece he illustrated his and the newspaper’s challenges in communicating the ravages of the storm while he was here, and his reporters were scattered elsewhere.