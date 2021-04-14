KEY COLONY BEACH — Dave Turner, executive director of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, has stepped down to become city administrator of Key Colony Beach.
“After nearly three years as executive director of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, I wanted to return to a government setting to better serve the community,” said Turner, a former Trenton, N.J., battalion fire chief.
“With my previous 30 years as a public servant in a government setting, I will hit the ground running,” he said “Along with many other exciting plans, Key Colony Beach has a large construction project that is about to come online. With my background in construction and project management in the northeast, this is right in my wheelhouse and I look forward to contributing my expertise. Key Colony Beach is a vibrant community and I am excited for the bright future ahead of us.”
Turner fills a vacancy left last September by the departure of former administrator Chris Moonis. Moonis had served the Middle Keys city since November 2016.