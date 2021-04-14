MARATHON — A 2-year-old girl from Cumming, Georgia, was airlifted to a Miami hospital Friday after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl and her family were staying at a vacation rental home on the 100 block of Coco Plum Drive in Marathon when the incident occurred at 10:52 a.m.
According to detectives, adults lost sight of the child before finding her in the pool shortly thereafter. CPR began immediately.
The child was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital and then flown by Trauma Star to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.
Her condition was not known at press time.