MARATHON — A 39-year-old local man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 4, after images allegedly appeared on social media of him choking a woman.
Eric Benjamin Anderson was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“I will never tolerate violent acts against women in this community,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank the concerned citizen and my staff for working quickly to make this arrest.”
Deputies were called to a Marathon residence regarding a welfare check at approximately 6:20 a.m. A friend of the woman contacted the sheriff’s office after the woman texted her accusing Anderson of choking her. The friend and Deputy Biandrea Swire went to the residence, where the woman showed them a video captured by her home surveillance cameras of Anderson choking her, reports say. The friend stated that the woman also posted the video on social media.
Deputies went to Anderson’s place of employment, but he declined to speak to them.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit went to the woman’s residence and observed bruising and marks on her neck, reports say.. Detectives also observed the video.
Detectives then responded to Anderson’s place of employment and arrested him.
This is Anderson’s second arrest for domestic battery on a woman in Monroe County, according to the sheriff’s office. The first occurred in 2018.