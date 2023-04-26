MARATHON — The aftermath of the balcony collapse that occurred April 15 at Brigid Place has not only affected the displaced 16 families. It is also deeply impacting St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon, the owner of the affordable housing complex.
As of this past weekend, residents remained evacuated from their homes, without immediate word from the city or engineers when, or if, they may be able to return. A city inspection was expected on Monday, April 24, but there were no guarantees that would pave the way for its reopening.
Residents were evacuated after the collapse of an unoccupied balcony, and a structural engineer inspected the property the following day. It was determined the remaining three balconies would be shored up with steel poles.
City of Marathon Building Official Gerard Roussin said while this is a heartbreaking situation, he remains committed to working through the proper protocols in the interest of safety. All residents are now temporarily housed in local hotels.
While no residents were hurt during the collapse, which Roussin acknowledged was “very fortunate considering a 35-40 foot piece of concrete fell in the middle of a beautiful Saturday afternoon,” their uncertain circumstances could continue for weeks.
Residents are only allowed to return to their homes and retrieve belongings through a scheduled trip accompanied by rescue staff. Otherwise, they are at the mercy of the inspections and an “all clear” engineering determination.
The Rev. Debra Maconaughey of St. Columba said the church is struggling to find solutions.
“We have received financial support for accommodations from KAIR (Keys Area Interdenominational Resources) and the Coldwell Banker Schmitt Charitable Foundation, which have directly paid for hotel nights and Publix gift cards. These funds are enough to house residents in local hotels through April 28,” she said.
Coconut Cay Resort and Tropical Cottages in Marathon have “given us a huge break on their rates,” she added.
KAIR’s contributions have come from its homelessness protection fund, earmarked specifically for emergency situations.
“We also had a resident who works for Faro Blanco, which was nice enough to house him and his dog,” Maconaughey said.
The church purchased the property after Hurricane Irma in 2017 because Maconaughey believed “what was really needed after Irma was workforce housing and we began looking for property to support that.”
But Maconaughey says maintaining the balance of affordability after repairs are complete could prove challenging, although raising rates goes against the grain of the church’s original intent.
“Our biggest expense is insurance,” she said. “We pay $8,000 a month for that. With property taxes and the mortgage, on top of the repair expense, we’re going to have to raise a lot of money.”
She added that perhaps an annual fundraiser to help cover insurance costs might be in the future.
But while reluctantly admitting this may be a “money pit” situation and at a loss for solutions, she emphasized that shuttering the complex is not a consideration.
Maconaughey reflected on the church’s purchase of Brigid Place in 2018.
“We talked then about removing the balconies and replacing them with wooden decking. But the expense of refurbishing what we knew had to be done — brand-new electric, plumbing, kitchens and a roof, at over $1 million in expense — was our first priority,” she said.
The balconies are not congregation areas, but serve as fire egress, primarily.
It remains to be seen if engineers will discover additional structural concerns. Roussin believes the building dates back to around 1960 but has not undergone an Existing Building Recertification (EBR) inspection.
One local contractor, who inspected the building in 2018, believes not enough repairs were conducted up to and after the purchase, so it’s possible the church and its residents will face a long, grueling process.
Maconaughey urged the residents to “have faith” in the final disposition and instead focus on the positive.
“We are so thankful no one got hurt,” she said. “Our residents are a community of local workers employed by businesses like Fishermen’s (Community) Hospital, Publix, Winn-Dixie and the post office. They need our support now more than ever.”