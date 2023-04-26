Balcony

The April 15 Brigid Place balcony collapse prompted the evacuation of tenants, who must await engineering results to determine whether they can return to their homes.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

MARATHON — The aftermath of the balcony collapse that occurred April 15 at Brigid Place has not only affected the displaced 16 families. It is also deeply impacting St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon, the owner of the affordable housing complex.

As of this past weekend, residents remained evacuated from their homes, without immediate word from the city or engineers when, or if, they may be able to return. A city inspection was expected on Monday, April 24, but there were no guarantees that would pave the way for its reopening.

